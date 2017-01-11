Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 3, 2017
Case Number
873886
Amount
$8,025,583.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assn. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of James L. Duccieschi, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
117.00 
Legal Frontage
51.50 
Average Depth
117 
Lot Square Ft.
6084 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 