Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 4, 2017
Case Number
873904
Amount
$69,213.86
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Mark Nathaniel Dierks
Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC
3962 Red Bank Road
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Sandra Hardy, et al.
6100 Oak Tree Blvd., Ste. 200
Independence Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
147.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
147 
Lot Square Ft.
7350 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 