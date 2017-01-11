Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
January 4, 2017
Case Number
873937
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Susan Richlak, etc.
5011 Ruble Court
Cleveland Ohio 44104

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

Communicare Health Services, Inc., et al.
200 Public Square, Ste. 2300
Cleveland Ohio 44114
