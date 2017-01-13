Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 874081
- Amount
- $54,932.66
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon
Co Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon 5th Floor
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Betty A. Worwell, et al.
19208 Meadowlark LaneWarrensville Heights Ohio 44128
