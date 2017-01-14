Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 12, 2017
Case Number
13396
Amount
$4,686.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Herbert Landon, et al.
3644 East 147th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LANDON, HERBERT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
9000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 