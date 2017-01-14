Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 9, 2017
Case Number
874136
Amount
$60,743.34
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Quvordis R. Bradford-Walker, et al.
2955 East 67th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WALKER, YOLANDA , AS TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
5550 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 