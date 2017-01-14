Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 874140
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
William Daniel Dailey
4414 Pearse Ave.Newburgh Heights Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
University Hospitals Medical Group, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., #2315Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
About your information and the public record.