Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 10, 2017
Case Number
874194
Amount
$100,435.74
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
Co Pennymac Loan Services Llc, 3043 Townsgate Rd., Ste. 200
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Stacey M. Coyle, et al.
686 East Clearview Ave.
Seven Hills Ohio 44131
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
7980 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 