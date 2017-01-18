Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 874194
- Amount
- $100,435.74
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
Co Pennymac Loan Services Llc, 3043 Townsgate Rd., Ste. 200
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Stacey M. Coyle, et al.
686 East Clearview Ave.Seven Hills Ohio 44131
About your information and the public record.