Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 874203
- Amount
- $32,472,678.00
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge M. Shaughnessy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Rockside-77 Properties, LLC
10705 Northfield Rd.Northfield Ohio 44067
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 E Ninth St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Eating Out, Inc., etc., et al.
Statutory Agent, William Demopoulos, 8142 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087
