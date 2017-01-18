Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
January 10, 2017
Case Number
874203
Amount
$32,472,678.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Rockside-77 Properties, LLC
10705 Northfield Rd.
Northfield Ohio 44067

Plaintiff's Attorney

Eric Jason Weiss
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 E Ninth St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Eating Out, Inc., etc., et al.
Statutory Agent, William Demopoulos, 8142 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087
