Common Pleas Foreign Judgment

Date Filed
January 11, 2017
Case Number
874261
Case Type
Foreign Judgment
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Weatherby Locums, Inc.
6451 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 800
Fort Lauderdale Florida 33308

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judson Dale Stelter
Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
6995 Union Park Center, Suite
Salt Lake City UT 84047

Defendant

Westside Medicine and Cardiology, Inc.
29099 Health Campus Dr., Bldg, 3, Ste. 150
Westlake Ohio 44145
