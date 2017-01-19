Common Pleas Foreign Judgment
- Date Filed
- January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 874261
- Case Type
- Foreign Judgment
- Judge
- Judge T. McCormick
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Weatherby Locums, Inc.
6451 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 800Fort Lauderdale Florida 33308
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
6995 Union Park Center, Suite
Salt Lake City UT 84047
Defendant
Westside Medicine and Cardiology, Inc.
29099 Health Campus Dr., Bldg, 3, Ste. 150Westlake Ohio 44145
About your information and the public record.