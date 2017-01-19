Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 874263
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge J. O'Donnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Jacqueline M. Talley
651 Sturbridge Dr., Apt. 9Medina Ohio 44256
Plaintiff's Attorney
Roderick, Linton, Belfance, LLP
50 S. Main St., 10th Flr.
Akron OH 44308-1828
Defendant
Southwest General Hospital, et al.
18697 Bagley RoadMiddleburg Heights Ohio 44130
