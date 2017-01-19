Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
January 11, 2017
Case Number
874263
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Jacqueline M. Talley
651 Sturbridge Dr., Apt. 9
Medina Ohio 44256

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christopher Lee Parker
Roderick, Linton, Belfance, LLP
50 S. Main St., 10th Flr.
Akron OH 44308-1828

Defendant

Southwest General Hospital, et al.
18697 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights Ohio 44130
