Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 874310
- Amount
- $223,134.71
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association, etc.
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972
Defendant
Giselle Cieza-Roberts, et al.
33061 Roundhead PlaceSolon Ohio 44139
About your information and the public record.