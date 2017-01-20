Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 12, 2017
Case Number
874310
Amount
$223,134.71
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association, etc.
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972

Defendant

Giselle Cieza-Roberts, et al.
33061 Roundhead Place
Solon Ohio 44139
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ROBERTS, GISELLE CIEZA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.31000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
173.00 
Legal Frontage
78.00 
Average Depth
173 
Lot Square Ft.
13494 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 