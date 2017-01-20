Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 874331
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Keycommunity Development New Markets, LLC
127 Public SquareCleveland Ohio 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter Haverfield LLP
Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
West Side Ministries, et al.
1375 East Ninth Street, Ste. 900Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- E
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 92598
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
-
- Neighborhood
- 50071
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.00000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 219.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 41248
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1960
- Effective Age
- 1961
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2922
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 8000
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 8
Building Use
- Area
- 2922
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UNT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2922
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2922
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 2922
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- STO
- Floor Area
- 16182
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 4
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 5
- Type
- EL12
- Floor Level
- HYDR PAS4-5K# 200FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 16182
- Use Description
- SCHOOL-BSMT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 16182
- Use Description
- SCHOOL
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 16182
- Use Description
- SCHOOL
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 32364
- Use Description
- SCHOOL
- Description
- UPP