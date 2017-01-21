Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
January 13, 2017
Case Number
874348
Amount
$2,000,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Shirley Parker, et al.
22165 Libby Rd., Apt. #102C
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Scott Andrew Rumizen
Rumizen & Weisman Co Ltd
101 W. prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Suburban Pavilion Nursing & Rehab Center, et al.
20265 Emery Road
North Randall Ohio 44128
