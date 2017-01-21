Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 13, 2017
Case Number
874388
Amount
$73,157.12
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Sean M. Hennessey, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44135
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HENNESSEY, SEAN M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 