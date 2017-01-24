Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 17, 2017
Case Number
874440
Amount
$81,890.61
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association, etc.
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972

Defendant

Jason D. Carthen, et al.
10310 Townley Court
Reminderville Ohio 44202
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 