Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 17, 2017
Case Number
874480
Amount
$199,628.16
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Marie Lynn Adams, et al.
5590 Chatham Drive
Seven Hills Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.27500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
160.00 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
160 
Lot Square Ft.
12000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 