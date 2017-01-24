Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 874480
- Amount
- $199,628.16
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Marie Lynn Adams, et al.
5590 Chatham DriveSeven Hills Ohio 44131
