Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 17, 2017
Case Number
874536
Amount
$54,327.77
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Kimberly Ann Vecchio-Dillard, et al.
3588 Lloyd Road
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
VECCHIO-DILLARD, KIMBERLY ANN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
142.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
4690 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 