Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 18, 2017
Case Number
874554
Amount
$1,363.25
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Hawkins Investment Group, et al.
1140 Eddy Road
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
80 
Lot Square Ft.
2800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 