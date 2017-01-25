Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 18, 2017
Case Number
874583
Amount
$662,270.04
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, etc.
1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200-A
Anaheim California 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Chigurupati Ramana, et al.
1863 Cottesworth Lane
Gates Mills Ohio 44040
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
2.52000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
200.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
109771 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 