Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 874583
- Amount
- $662,270.04
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, etc.
1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200-AAnaheim California 92806
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Chigurupati Ramana, et al.
1863 Cottesworth LaneGates Mills Ohio 44040
About your information and the public record.