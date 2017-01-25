Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
January 18, 2017
Case Number
874603
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Pearl L. Culbreath
5999 Bear Creek Dr., Apt. 214
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Brian Scott Kraig
Kraig and Kraig
815 Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Gastroenterology Associates of Cleveland, etc., et al.
3700 Park East Dr., Ste. 100
Beachwood Ohio 44122
