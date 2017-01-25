Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 874603
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Pearl L. Culbreath
5999 Bear Creek Dr., Apt. 214Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kraig and Kraig
815 Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Gastroenterology Associates of Cleveland, etc., et al.
3700 Park East Dr., Ste. 100Beachwood Ohio 44122
