Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 13408
- Amount
- $1,391.96
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Liana Marie Rieves-Bey, et al.
3196 East 121st StreetCleveland Ohio 44120
