Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 874631
- Amount
- $107,631.88
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216
Defendant
Armen Karavarichyan, et al.
4445 Habersham Lane NorthRichmond Heights Ohio 44143
About your information and the public record.