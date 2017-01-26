Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 19, 2017
Case Number
874631
Amount
$107,631.88
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

Justin Marshall Ritch
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216

Defendant

Armen Karavarichyan, et al.
4445 Habersham Lane North
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KARAVARICHYAN, ARMEN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 