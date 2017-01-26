Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 874636
- Amount
- $114,158.52
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC
3962 Red Bank Road
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Ronald R. Walker, et al.
3390 Winsford RdCleveland Heights Ohio 44112
