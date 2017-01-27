Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 874715
- Amount
- $40,902.93
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Grand Arcade Condominium Owners' Association, Inc.
50 Public Square, Ste. 2000Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kaman & Cusimano
50 Public Square, Suite #2000
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
GA 100, LLC, et al.
2001 Crocker Rd., Ste. 420Westlake Ohio 44145
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 9
- Zoning Use
-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
- EX06
- Tax Description
- RETAIL CONDOMINIUM
- Neighborhood
- 68211
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.04800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 2110
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
-
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- Construction Class
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- Floor Area
- 5178
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Total Story Height
- 0
- Wall Height
- 0
Building Use
- Area
- 5178
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST