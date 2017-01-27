Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 874754
- Amount
- $60,898.84
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Teresa R. Jackson, etc., et al.
833 East 144th StreetCleveland Ohio 44110
