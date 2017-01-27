Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 20, 2017
Case Number
874754
Amount
$60,898.84
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Teresa R. Jackson, etc., et al.
833 East 144th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 