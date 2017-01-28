Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 874786
- Amount
- $552.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367Mason Ohio 45040
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Wilbert W. Brown
4531 Granada Blvd., Apt. 202Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
About your information and the public record.