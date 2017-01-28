Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874786
Amount
$552.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367
Mason Ohio 45040

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Wilbert W. Brown
4531 Granada Blvd., Apt. 202
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 