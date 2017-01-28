Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874787
Amount
$1,546.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
5181 Natorp Blvd., Ste. 202, P. O. Box 498367
Mason Ohio 45040

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

David L. Ellington
4936 East 141st Street, Apt. 1066
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
