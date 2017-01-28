Common Pleas Consumer Debt

Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874793
Amount
$482.00
Case Type
Consumer Debt
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Jill Mason
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249

Defendant

Larry L. Guilford
1131 Brentwood Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
