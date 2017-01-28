Common Pleas Consumer Debt
- Date Filed
- January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 874793
- Amount
- $482.00
- Case Type
- Consumer Debt
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emergency Professional Services, Inc.
Mason Schilling & Mason Co Lpa, P.O. Box 498367
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mason Schilling & Mason Co., LPA
5181 Natorp Blvd Ste 202
Cincinnati OH 45249
Defendant
Larry L. Guilford
1131 Brentwood RdCleveland Heights Ohio 44121
