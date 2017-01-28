Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874852
Amount
$203,665.54
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Steven Tatar, et al.
2736 Derbyshire Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
202.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
202 
Lot Square Ft.
10100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 