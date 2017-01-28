Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874853
Amount
$103,441.86
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Antonio L. Smith, et al.
20021 Green Oak Dr.
Euclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type: PV
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage: 35.00
35.00 
Average Depth: 105
105 
Lot Square Ft.: 3675
3675 
Lot Shape: RT
RT 
Topography: LV
LV 
 