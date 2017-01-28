Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 874856
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Suanne Sines, et al.
4287 Harper St.Perry Ohio 44081
Plaintiff's Attorney
William R. Joherl, Attorney at Law
7333 Center Street
Mentor OH 44060
Defendant
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center RoadShaker Heights Ohio 44122
