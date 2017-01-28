Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874856
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Suanne Sines, et al.
4287 Harper St.
Perry Ohio 44081

Plaintiff's Attorney

William Robert Joherl
William R. Joherl, Attorney at Law
7333 Center Street
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
