Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 30, 2017
Case Number
13431
Amount
$1,244.44
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Brad Bradford, et al.
4147 Greenvale Rd., Apt. 103A
Cleveland Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILSON, SHANNON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
136.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
136 
Lot Square Ft.
4760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 