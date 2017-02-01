Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 874973
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Diane Hagen, et al.
4992 Horizon Dr.Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088
Defendant
North Eastern Ohio Podiatry Group, LLC, et al.
35010 Chardon Rd., Ste. 101aWilloughby Hills Ohio 44094
