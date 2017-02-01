Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- January 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 874976
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Thomas Jones, et al.
10400 Lindsay LaneChagrin Falls Ohio 44023
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088
Defendant
PS Laws Landscape Management, Inc., et al.
10986 East Washington StreetChagrin Falls Ohio 44023
