Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
January 25, 2017
Case Number
874976
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Thomas Jones, et al.
10400 Lindsay Lane
Chagrin Falls Ohio 44023

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christian Riter Patno
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088

Defendant

PS Laws Landscape Management, Inc., et al.
10986 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls Ohio 44023
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 