Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 26, 2017
Case Number
875027
Amount
$187,126.85
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Amjad Al Sabbar, et al.
1646 Elmwood Ave.
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 