Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 875027
- Amount
- $187,126.85
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Amjad Al Sabbar, et al.
1646 Elmwood Ave.Lakewood Ohio 44107
About your information and the public record.