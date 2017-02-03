Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 875067
- Amount
- $55,294.74
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Doris Simmons, et al.
23811 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 228Cleveland Ohio 44122
