Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
January 27, 2017
Case Number
875143
Amount
$5,000,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Gregory J. Gogul, etc., et al.
454 Parkside Dr.
Bay Village Ohio 44140

Plaintiff's Attorney

William Anthony Carlin
Carlin & Carlin
Chagrin Executive Office Bldg
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 