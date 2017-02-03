Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- January 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 875143
- Amount
- $5,000,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Gregory J. Gogul, etc., et al.
454 Parkside Dr.Bay Village Ohio 44140
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlin & Carlin
Chagrin Executive Office Bldg
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
