Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 13436
- Amount
- $1,321.58
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Audrey Render, et al.
11805 Forest Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44120
