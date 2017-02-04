Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 1, 2017
Case Number
13437
Amount
$690.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bida Investment Holdings, Inc.
117 Wilson Rd., Unit 18
Welland, ON L3C 2T4 Canada
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CROOM, PATRICK D 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
91.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
91 
Lot Square Ft.
4095 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 