Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 1, 2017
Case Number
13441
Amount
$1,300.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James E. Halsell, et al.
1622 Elsinore Rd
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HALSELL, JAMES E 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
92.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
92 
Lot Square Ft.
4791 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 