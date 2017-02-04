Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 2, 2017
Case Number
13447
Amount
$4,108.11
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Leah Coffman, et al.
16358 Broadway Ave
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
COFFMAN, LEAH & RONALD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.28100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
245.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
245 
Lot Square Ft.
12250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 