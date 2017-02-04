Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 875172
- Amount
- $86,690.23
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of James A. Pukys, et al.
7425 Brookside Dr.Brooklyn Ohio 44144
About your information and the public record.