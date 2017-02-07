Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- January 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 875209
- Amount
- $233,584.18
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Ronald G. Poole, et al.
10331 Page Rd.Streetsboro Ohio 44241
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- POOLE, ELLEN V (SUCC TRUSTEE)
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- IND
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 610
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 43007
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 3.02800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 131900
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
-