Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 31, 2017
Case Number
875209
Amount
$233,584.18
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ronald G. Poole, et al.
10331 Page Rd.
Streetsboro Ohio 44241
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
POOLE, ELLEN V (SUCC TRUSTEE) 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
IND 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
610 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
43007 
Total Buildings
Acreage
3.02800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
131900 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 