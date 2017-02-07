Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 31, 2017
Case Number
875239
Amount
$18,392.80
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

The Unknown Heirs of Mary Tucker, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 