Common Pleas Other
- Date Filed
- February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 875289
- Case Type
- Other
- Judge
- Judge T. McCormick
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wendy Jacobson, etc., et al.
2560 Coventry Rd.Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Defendant
Gross Management, Ltd., et al.
1001 Lakeside Ave., Ste. 1400Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- Gross Management, Inc.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 58
- 2 Bedroom
- 144
- 3 Bedroom
- 16
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 218
- Zoning Code
- MF-R5
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 120
- Use Area
- 253190
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- ELEVATOR APTS 40+ U
- Neighborhood
- 58080
- Total Buildings
- 6
- Acreage
- 7.86000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 1001.70
- Legal Frontage
- 341.70
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 342382
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1168
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 800
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1963
- Effective Age
- 1975
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 11637
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 37
- Living Units
- 29
- Single Fixtures
- 29
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 140
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 800
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 1950
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UNT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1950
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UTL
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 11637
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 11112
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 11112
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1135
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 1760
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1963
- Effective Age
- 1975
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 11348
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 40
- Living Units
- 40
- Single Fixtures
- 40
- Toilet Rooms
- 20
- Total Fixtures
- 200
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 4
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 1760
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 11348
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 11348
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 22696
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP