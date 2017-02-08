Common Pleas Other

Date Filed
February 1, 2017
Case Number
875289
Case Type
Other
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wendy Jacobson, etc., et al.
2560 Coventry Rd.
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120

Defendant

Gross Management, Ltd., et al.
1001 Lakeside Ave., Ste. 1400
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Gross Management, Inc. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
58 
2 Bedroom
144 
3 Bedroom
16 
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
218 
Zoning Code
MF-R5 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
120 
Use Area
253190 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR APTS 40+ U 
Neighborhood
58080 
Total Buildings
Acreage
7.86000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
1001.70 
Legal Frontage
341.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
342382 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1168
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
800
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1963
Effective Age
1975
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
11637
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
37
Living Units
29
Single Fixtures
29
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
140
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
800
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1950
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
1950
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
11637
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
11112
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
11112
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1135
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
1760
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1963
Effective Age
1975
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
11348
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
40
Living Units
40
Single Fixtures
40
Toilet Rooms
20
Total Fixtures
200
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
1760
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
11348
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
11348
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
22696
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 