Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 1, 2017
Case Number
875290
Amount
$104,207.27
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Mack Fisher IV, et al.
18500 McCracken Road
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Fisher IV, Mack 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
184.00 
Legal Frontage
49.90 
Average Depth
184 
Lot Square Ft.
7912 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 