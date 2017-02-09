Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 7, 2017
Case Number
13452
Amount
$7,323.19
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Eugene Sharpe, et al.
6711 Schaefer Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
4788 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 