Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 13454
- Amount
- $1,698.99
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Dream Living Restoration & Design, LLC, et al.
30799 Pinetree Rd, #144Cleveland Ohio 44124
