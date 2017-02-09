Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 875315
- Amount
- $14,863.26
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Citifinancial Servicing, LLC
1111 North Point Dr., Building No. 4, Suite 100Coppell Texas 75019
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss LPA
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Eric L. Earskine, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
