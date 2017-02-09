Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
February 2, 2017
Case Number
875315
Amount
$14,863.26
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Citifinancial Servicing, LLC
1111 North Point Dr., Building No. 4, Suite 100
Coppell Texas 75019

Plaintiff's Attorney

Channing L. Ulbrich
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss LPA
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Eric L. Earskine, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EARSKINE, ERIC L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 